We Asked & You Showed Up In A HUGE Way To Celebrate The Essential Heroes In Your Life!

As our community continues to remain on the frontlines of the global fight to end systemic racism and economic oppression, we’ll also never forget the daily, selfless contributions made by those deemed “essential workers” and how they continue to carry us all through these unprecedented times.

In honor of the many in our communities who have dedicated their livelihoods to the often thankless work of keeping our society afloat, #MyEssentialHeroes called for ESSENCE® followers to nominate their personal essential heroes by sharing the inspiring stories of essential workers they know via Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

We will celebrate these selfless men and women, who have put their lives on the line to keep their families and our society afloat on Saturday, July 4th in a special ceremony streaming on ESSENCE Studios.To all the doctors, nurses, police officers, postal workers, store clerks, bus drivers, sanitation workers, utility workers, airline workers, and more, we can’t thank you enough.

Visit www.essence.com/essentialheroes to read their stories and vote for the nominees whose stories inspire you the most! Voting ends on Wednesday, June 10th at 11:59PM ET