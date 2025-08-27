Impact 59 Powered by Entergy Delivers $3.5 Million in Grants to Strengthen Greater New Orleans Communities

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

As the official legacy grant program for Super Bowl LIX, Impact 59 Powered by Entergy is making a measurable difference in the Greater New Orleans region. This year, the program awarded more than $3.5 million in grants to 65 nonprofit organizations dedicated to advancing economic development, education, workforce training, youth development, health and wellness, and equity and inclusion.

The initiative was launched in partnership with the New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee, NFL Foundation, New Orleans Saints, Ochsner Health, Venture Global, United Way of Southeast Louisiana, and the NOLA Coalition. Together, Entergy and these partners set out to ensure the enthusiasm and resources generated around the championship game, which was played Feb. 9 in New Orleans, would lead to long-term community impact.

A targeted approach to lasting change

The grant selection process was highly competitive. In just one month, the Host Committee received more than 570 applications, representing more than $70 million in funding requests. A dedicated and independent selection committee, supported by United Way of Southeast Louisiana, carefully reviewed each application. They prioritized projects based on need, merit and potential for measurable impact.

Of the 65 grant recipients, 54 percent are minority-led, and 66 percent are female-led organizations. The selected nonprofits are advancing high-impact initiatives in parishes across the region surrounding New Orleans, including Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Plaquemines, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington.

241204 SBLIX Golden Shovel

The grants support a broad range of community programs, from expanding educational opportunities at Xavier University of Louisiana, to fostering equity through the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Foundation, to improving food access via Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana. Workforce training is also a priority, with organizations such as the New Orleans Career Center preparing residents for in-demand careers. Youth-focused groups like the Youth Empowerment Project will use the funding to help young people build leadership skills and access new opportunities.

Commitment to the community

For Entergy, the program is part of a broader mission to invest in the communities it serves. “Super Bowl LIX is about more than just a game; it’s an opportunity to support our neighbors and invest in our communities,” said Marcus Brown, New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee chair and Entergy executive vice president and general counsel. “Through Impact 59 Powered by Entergy, we are proud to empower local organizations dedicated to fostering positive change and strengthening the greater New Orleans area for years to come.”

By strategically directing resources to organizations with proven track records and community trust, Impact 59 Powered by Entergy ensures that the benefits of this legacy program will extend well beyond the Super Bowl.

[View the full list of Impact 59 recipients here.]