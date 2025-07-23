Entergy Spotlights Black Leadership in Utilities at ESSENCE Festival of Culture CEO Summit

Photo: Jorge Meza Photography for the Global Black Economic Forum

During the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™, Entergy proudly took the stage at the Global Black Economic Forum (GBEF) CEO Summit to host a powerful conversation on the future of Black leadership in the utility industry. The panel, titled Powering Progress: Black Leadership at the Helm of the Utility Industry, brought together trailblazing executives who are redefining what leadership looks like in this essential sector.

Moderated by John Hudson, Senior Vice President and Chief External Affairs Officer at Entergy and President of the Entergy Charitable Foundation, the conversation highlighted the incredible work being done by Black leaders who are not only steering billion-dollar companies but also driving inclusion, innovation, and access across the communities they serve.

Panelists included Melody Birmingham, Executive Vice President and Group President at NiSource Utilities, and Tamla Olivier, President and CEO of Baltimore Gas and Electric. Together, they shared personal journeys of leadership in a historically non-diverse sector and candidly reflected on how their experiences shaped their commitment to creating equitable, resilient communities.

Reflecting on her unconventional path to leadership, Tamla Olivier shared, “The first 20-plus years of my career were in human resources in financial services. If someone had asked me if I would be sitting in this spot in this industry, I would’ve said, ‘Get the heck outta here.’” She emphasized the importance of taking risks, adding that it was her bold decision to step outside her comfort zone that unlocked opportunities in operations leadership.

Photo: Jorge Meza Photography for the Global Black Economic Forum

six states, served in 18 roles across the utility industry, and I’ve often been the only woman, the only Black person, in those rooms and roles. But what’s important is not being the first — it’s making sure I’m not the last.”

The conversation also spotlighted the unique responsibility these leaders carry to ensure their companies serve all communities equitably — especially as energy affordability and innovation continue to be pressing challenges. Birmingham spoke to the evolving demands of the industry: “Customer affordability is critical. As we see more data centers and hyperload customers move into our regions, we have to protect our residential and small business customers from being left behind.”

For Olivier, the mission is clear: “We have to be there for our customers every day — whether it’s through workforce development, economic development, or making sure they’re not choosing between their gas bill and their medicine. Community is everything.”

Photo: Jorge Meza Photography for the Global Black Economic Forum

Both executives emphasized that diversity at the top is yielding tangible, positive results. “Our leadership team didn’t look like this 10 or 15 years ago,” Olivier noted. “Since then, our performance has improved across the board — from reliability to financial management. Diverse leadership drives better outcomes.”

Entergy’s participation in this summit reinforces its commitment to powering progress, fostering inclusive leadership, and ensuring that the communities it serves are positioned to thrive in the evolving energy landscape. As Hudson noted in his opening remarks, “A decade ago, we wouldn’t have seen this — two Black CEOs leading major utilities, on this stage, having this conversation. This matters.” Watch the full conversation here.