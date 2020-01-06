Elizabeth Warren Questions Trump’s Strike On Suleimani Ahead Of Impeachment Trial

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has a few questions about Donald Trump’s ordered strike that killed top Iranian general Qassim Suleimani – more specifically questioning the timing of the attack ahead of an impending impeachment trial.

“We are not safer because Donald Trump had Suleimani killed. We are much closer to the edge of war, the senator said on an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press. “The question is, ‘why now?’ Why not a month from now?”

Warren accused the Trump administration of not being able to keep its story straight, adding that there was a similar reaction when the Ukraine whistleblower drama began to unfold, with not giving clear answers.

She opined that it was all about Trump “advancing his own personal political interest.”

“I think the question people reasonably ask is: next week Donald Trump faces the start, potentially, of an impeachment trial and why now?” she repeated. “I think people are starting to ask, why now did he do this? Why not delay? And why this one is so dangerous is that he is truly taking us right to the edge of war. And that is something that puts us at risk. It puts the Middle East at risk. It puts the entire world at risk.”

