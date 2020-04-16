Sen. Elizabeth Warren Says She’d Be Joe Biden’s Running Mate If Asked

AMANDA SABGA/AFP via Getty Images

Former Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is throwing all of her support behind Joe Biden, the presumed Democratic nominee at this point, noting that she would be his running mate if asked, NBC reports.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday, Warren succinctly and simply said “yes” when the journalist asked if she would take the position of Vice President if asked.

That Biden may ask Warren to be his running mate is not a far-fetched idea. While Biden has given no clue as to who is vice president choice might be as of yet, he had said last August that he would prefer to have either a woman or a person of color as his running mate.

“Whomever I pick, preferably it will be someone who was of color and/or a different gender, but I’m not making that commitment until I know that the person I’m dealing with I can completely and thoroughly trust as authentic and on the same page [as me],” Biden said at the time.

He later doubled down on his commitment during the March Democratic Debate in Washington, D.C., vowing to pick a woman.

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE – FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the Democratic presidential primary debate in the Sullivan Arena at St. Anselm College on February 07, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Seven candidates qualified for the second Democratic presidential primary debate of 2020 which comes just days before the New Hampshire primary on February 11. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“If I’m elected president, my Cabinet, my administration will look like the country, and I committed that I will pick a woman to be my vice president,” Biden said during the direct face-off between Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Warren, who endorsed Biden for president earlier that day, told Maddow that now that she was no longer in the running to be president she’ll be running to help Biden succeed in any way she can.

“We both want the same thing,” she said. “We want this country to work and we want it to work for everyone.”

“He’s a man who has a good heart, and that’s what we need in a leader — someone who is steady, who is prepared, but ultimately who cares not just about himself, but cares about everyone else,” Warren added. “That’s what is going to gets us through a crisis, that’s what is going to help us rebuild this country.”

