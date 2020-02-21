Elizabeth Warren Drafts Document For Bloomberg To Release People From NDAs

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Elizabeth Warren will not let her foot up off of Michael Bloomberg’s throat.

On Thursday, the Massachusetts senator, who is currently running for president, revealed that she had drafted up a document that would allow Bloomberg to release his former employees from their non-disclosure agreements, something that she has been urging him to do for months as his history of alleged sexism and sexual harassment at Bloomberg LP has also come to light.

“So I used to teach contract law. And I thought I would make this easy,” Warren said during a CNN town hall in Nevada. “I wrote up a release and covenant not to sue. And all that Mayor Bloomberg has to do is download it, I’ll text it. Sign it. And then the women, or men, will be free to speak and tell their own stories.”

Warren then went on to take a moment to read the “relevant language” to the audience, who laughed and clapped in apparent delight.

And just in case Bloomberg didn’t check his texts, Warren also released a copy of the agreement on Twitter, saying, “Mike Bloomberg can easily release the women who have accused him of sexual harassment—and who voluntarily want to speak about their experiences—from their non-disclosure agreements. Take a look at how simple and straightforward it would be.”

Warren dragged Bloomberg through the streets on Wednesday during the Las Vegas Democratic debate, consistently pressuring him on the issue of the NDAs and asking him if he were willing, that night, to release those involved from their contracts.

“He has gotten some number of women, dozens, who knows, to sign non-disclosure agreements both for sexual harassment and for gender discrimination in the workplace,” Warren pointed out during the debate. “So Mr. Mayor are you willing to release all of those women from those non-disclosure agreements, so we can hear their side of the story?”

Bloomberg said none of those involved accuse him of doing anything “other than maybe they didn’t like a joke I told,” drawing gasps from the crowd.

He further insisted that the agreements were between two parties that wanted to keep the situation quiet, adding that it’s “up to them” even though when pressured by Warren to verbally release those involved from their contracts right then and there on stage, he refused.