‘Each of Us Has Our Role To Play’: Dr. Natalie Kanem Of The United Nations Population Fund Shares Ways To Empower Black Women And Girls For A Just Future

UNFPA

As the International Decade for People of African Descent draws to a close in 2024, Dr. Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), offers a critical perspective on the progress made and the challenges that remain—particularly for Black women and girls around the world.

In a conversation centered on the Decade’s theme of recognition, development, and justice for people of African descent, Dr. Kanem shared her insights on the past Decade’s successes and the challenges that still need to be overcome. The Decade, which began in 2014, was born out of the 2001 Durban Conference’s call to end racism and has been pivotal in addressing long-standing issues. Dr. Kanem highlighted that much has been accomplished, but she also made it clear that the work is far from over.

“It is astounding how much has been accomplished during this decade, which looks at recognition, development, and justice through the lens of people who have actually built the Americas, contributed to the development of Africa, of course, but for Asia, for Latin America… the issues that we’re speaking about really touch the hearts and homes of people of African descent everywhere in the world,” she said. However, Dr. Kanem emphasized that despite progress in areas like maternal mortality and education, “a lot more has to be done to face challenges ahead.”

Here’s What Black Women Are Facing

One of the most pressing challenges, according to Dr. Kanem, is the intersectionality of the difficulties Black women face. She pointed out that Black women are disproportionately impacted by both racial discrimination and gender inequality, often with life-threatening consequences.

“Here we’re saying that for a young woman, for a Black woman, for someone who may be living in poverty, all of these things cohere and mean that she can be up to six times more likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth compared to the baseline population,” she explained. Dr. Kanem also called attention to the ingrained biases within the healthcare system, noting that racialized attitudes persist, even in medical care.

“Studies that we’ve done here at the United Nations are revealing that there are a lot of inherent racialized attitudes in the very medical system, which is a doctor myself, I’m ashamed to say there are all these mythologies about pain and who feels pain in the same way, and all this kind of nonsense has to be addressed and dismantled,” Dr. Kanem shared with ESSENCE.

Her call for change is urgent, particularly when it comes to ensuring respectful and equitable care for women of African descent. The UNFPA has been on the frontlines of these issues, working closely with midwives and communities to provide culturally sensitive care, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Data Collection: A Vital Tool for Progress

Another crucial issue that Dr. Kanem raised was the lack of accurate data collection regarding race, gender, and other intersecting factors. Without comprehensive data, the UNFPA and other organizations are hindered in planning and implementing effective solutions.

“In order to see who’s being left behind, you have to count; you have to measure certain things,” she stressed. “It’s so disappointing that some countries are hiding behind a screen of not collecting data based on race, which, in and of itself, is a problem.” Dr. Kanem further noted, “If you only have a third of the countries getting good data, you can’t plan properly. You don’t know how to reach the person properly.”

This gap in data presents a significant barrier to progress, particularly in addressing issues like teen pregnancy, maternal mortality and access to reproductive health services. The UNFPA continues to advocate for countries to improve data collection to ensure that no one is left behind.

The Case For A Second Decade

As the Decade For People of African Descent draws to a close, there has been increasing conversation about the need for a second decade to build on the progress that has been made. Dr. Kanem expressed that she was proud of the work of the UN in the first Decade and shared support for the second Decade, especially in light of the global impact of COVID-19, which she said stalled some of the momentum gained in the first half of the Decade.

“I think it’s going to be important to try to extend that momentum…Africans have spread all over the world, and they feel this sense of coherence and cohesion for recognition,” she said. Dr. Kanem also highlighted the importance of organized women’s groups in advancing the rights of women of African descent. “Where you have well-organized women’s groups, these very thorny issues about bodily autonomy, reproductive freedom and reproductive justice—this forum has an appetite for defending women of African descent because they’re the ones who are catching hell out there.”

Dr. Kanem believes this advocacy is essential to building on the gains of the past Decade and addressing the complex challenges that lie ahead.

Everyday People Can Make a Difference

Dr. Kanem’s parting message was one of empowerment, reminding everyone that they have a role to play in fostering progress. She believes that change doesn’t just come from international organizations but from individuals and communities working together toward common goals, noting that ” Each of us have our role to play.”

“I really believe that anyone can make a difference and, you know, be a change agent,” she urged. “All of this is part and parcel of achieving what the United Nations really stands for, and that is peace—peace in the home, peace in the community, and peace in the bigger world.”

As the International Decade for People of African Descent nears its end, the conversation about justice, equity and recognition for people of African descent—especially women and girls—is far from over.