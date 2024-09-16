Meet The Scientist Pioneering Inclusive Genetic Research To Transform Healthcare in The Caribbean

Photo Credit: CariGenetics

In a world where scientific advancements have often overlooked diversity, Dr. Carika Weldon stands out as a trailblazer, determined to revolutionize genetic research for the Caribbean. As the founder and CEO of CariGenetics—the first-ever Caribbean-based, female-founded genomics company—Dr. Weldon has positioned herself at the forefront of a movement that seeks to ensure the benefits of precision medicine reach Caribbean communities and the diaspora. Her mission is to bridge the gap in healthcare by tailoring advancements to the unique genetic makeup of people of Caribbean descent. “The genetic diversity of the Caribbean is a treasure trove of information,” Dr. Weldon explained.

“Our goal with Carigenetics is to understand how our unique genetic makeup influences health outcomes and to use that knowledge to improve the well-being of Caribbean communities.” Founded in 2022, the Bermuda-based company specializes in genomic research to address prevalent health issues within the Caribbean, including sickle cell, breast and prostate cancer. Weldon’s goal is to utilize the power of precision medicine, which emphasizes tailoring healthcare specifically to individual patients based on their unique genetic profiles, lifestyles and other factors. This approach contrasts with the traditional one-size-fits-all model, aiming to deliver more targeted and effective treatments.

Dr. Weldon explains, “Precision medicine focuses on understanding the individual’s specific needs, which allows us to save time, optimize resources, and address problems more quickly. This not only leads to better patient outcomes and translates into cost savings for the healthcare system.” One of CariGenetic’s most groundbreaking initiatives, the Caribbean Breast Cancer Whole Genome Pilot Study, is the first of its kind in the Caribbean. The study focused on understanding the genetic factors contributing to higher cancer mortality rates in the region. It is poised to pave the way for targeted, personalized treatments that could save countless lives.

Photo Credit: CariGenetics

This landmark study successfully recruited 102 participants, completed all whole genome sequencing locally, analyzed all 102 samples, and has started identifying new genetic trends of breast cancer, marking four major milestones for the wider Caribbean community. Dr. Weldon, a Bermuda native, said she founded CariGenetics with a mission to empower local scientists, reduce reliance on external laboratories, and build trust within the community regarding genetic research. “So, the first problem is that all medication on the market today has been designed based on European genetic data, representing only 15% of the world’s population. That means 85% of the world, including us in the Caribbean, are not catered to when it comes to medications,” she shared.

The second issue she explained is the history of how Black people have been used and misused in the name of science. For instance, in the Tuskegee Experiment, which began in 1932, Black men were secretly denied treatment for syphilis to observe the disease’s progression. They “died, went blind or insane or experienced other severe health problems” because of the untreated illness. Similarly, in 1951, Henrietta Lacks’ cells were taken without her consent and became instrumental in developing numerous medical breakthroughs, including treatments for cancer. Yet, her contributions were not acknowledged during her lifetime.

These abuses have fostered a longstanding deep mistrust between Black communities and the medical field, highlighting the urgent need for ethical reform and inclusive research practices. “The history of misuse, like with Henrietta Lacks and Tuskegee, has created a lack of trust. If we had more Black scientists and doctors, we could have prevented such injustices,” said Dr. Weldon.

CariGenetics aims to increase the representation of people of African descent in genetic research by focusing on the rich genetic diversity of Black Caribbean populations. The organization is also committed to empowering local Black scientists and community members to actively participate in this work. By addressing the historical mistrust stemming from unethical treatment of Black communities in science, CariGenetics is working to change that narrative and rebuild trust through inclusive and ethical research practices.

This focus began with Dr. Weldon’s journey from aspiring neuroscientist to CEO of CariGenetics. From a young age, Dr. Weldon said she was captivated by the intricacies of the human brain. She initially dreamed of becoming a neuroscientist, but her passion ultimately led her in another direction. Dr. Weldon’s path took a pivotal turn when she pursued medical biochemistry in the UK, where she faced setbacks, including being rejected by Oxford University. But her determination never wavered. She earned a Ph.D. in biochemistry, driven by a deep curiosity about the “whys” behind medical tests and genetic mechanisms, laying the foundation for her future work.

A turning point came when Dr. Weldon learned of Iceland’s pioneering efforts in population genetics. Iceland’s success in sequencing its population’s genetic material inspired her to ask: “Why can’t we do something like that in Bermuda and the Caribbean? “We are genetically diverse and could provide unique insights,” Dr. Weldon shared with ESSENCE. This spark of inspiration would later guide her work as a research scientist and fuel her vision for CariGenetics.

This spark of inspiration would later guide her work as a research scientist at Oxford, where a groundbreaking 2019 study on African genetic material revealed that people of African descent had 10% more genetic variation than the standard human reference genome, which was predominantly Eurocentric. This underscored the urgent need for more inclusive genetic research.

Photo Credit: CariGenetics

Dr. Weldon’s dedication to the Caribbean region deepened during the COVID-19 pandemic when she returned to Bermuda to lead the country’s testing efforts as the Science Advisor to the Premier and Laboratory Director of the government’s COVID-19 lab.

Her experience highlighted the glaring gaps in scientific infrastructure in the Caribbean, further fueling her desire to bring cutting-edge genomic research home. “With the pandemic, I realized we needed more scientists and genetic research in the Caribbean. We were so far behind that we had to send samples to a single lab in Trinidad for the entire region. I wanted to create something sustainable, so I founded CariGenetics to focus on Caribbean people’s genetic makeup,” she

One of CariGenetics’ most innovative approaches is using bio-NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) to ensure that participants own their genetic data. This cutting-edge technology gives individuals control over their information and allows them to monetize it.

Dr. Weldon is poised to drive transformative change through her work with CariGenetics. Her immediate focus is on expanding research beyond the initial breast cancer study to include prostate cancer and to extend this research to the Caribbean. By identifying new genetic markers associated with breast cancer and other cancers prevalent in Caribbean populations, Dr. Weldon aims to facilitate earlier and more accurate diagnoses.

Her vision includes leveraging these discoveries to tailor medical treatments specifically for Caribbean communities. This approach mirrors successful models, such as a recent study in England that identified a unique genetic mutation in a local population, leading to targeted screening protocols. Dr. Weldon aspires to replicate this model across the Caribbean, enhancing preventative care and treatment. The initiative is also set to broaden its reach, with plans to establish partnerships and conduct research in Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and St. Lucia, among other Caribbean nations.

This expansion aims to build a robust network of clinicians and researchers dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes for Caribbean populations. “Genetic research can help us move away from a one-size-fits-all approach to medicine, but we must also engage and build trust in our communities. That’s what CariGenectics is here to do,” said Dr. Weldon.