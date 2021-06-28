Doritos Commits $5 Million To Amplify The Voices Of Black Innovators And Creators

Courtesy: Doritos

Black art and culture move the world.

In recognition of this, SOLID BLACK™, Doritos’ new multi-platform initiative backed by action and funding was launched to bolster the voices of Black innovators and creators and provide them with resources to continue driving change.

The initiative kicked off with the moving commercial featuring Luke James during the 2021 BET Awards on June 27. “Doritos has long been a brand that believes in igniting and championing bold self-expression and authenticity,” said Stacy Taffet, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America in a news release. “We are proud to provide a platform and resources to innovators and creators who are making a lasting impact on culture and hope that their stories can inspire the next generation in the continued effort to create a more equal and diverse world.”

Watch the first weekend of the Wealth & Power stage during the Essence Festival of Culture, including conversations with leaders from the Disney, NBA, Universal Studios, Femme It Forward and more. Click HERE to watch all of the conversations.

In total, Doritos will invest more than $5 million to amplify stories of Black joy, strength, and resilience, including the inaugural class of SOLID BLACK Changemakers — seven members of the Black community using innovation and boldness to drive culture and give back to their communities. Each Changemaker will receive $50,000 to continue their work, and their stories will be spotlighted across all of Doritos’ public channels, including its website, social media, packaging, and TV advertising.

Loading the player…

To further support Black entrepreneurs across the country, Doritos is also committing $100,000 to National Urban League, the historic nonprofit civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment. For more information, visit www.doritos.com/SOLIDBLACK.