Will Republicans Leave Donald Trump On Read?

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Nevada secured the Democrats’ hold on the Senate.

Incumbent senator Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly won her re-election against Republican Adam Laxalt, who was one of the many candidates who hitched their wagon to Donald Trump…and lost. Despite assumptions of a Republican takeover, the GOP failed to deliver as planned in the midterms, going against historical precedent that typically favors the party not in the White House.

By all indications, the extremist politics embraced by Donald Trump are mostly bad news to Republicans moving forward. Here’s what we learned from the red trickle, and why it would be better for Republicans–and the country– to send Trump to voicemail and keep his text messages on read.