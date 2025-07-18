Justice Dept. Seeks One-Day Sentence For Ex-Cop Convicted In Raid That Killed Breonna Taylor

Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The Justice Department is recommending that a former Louisville police officer found guilty of violating Breonna Taylor’s civil rights serve just one day in jail—a move that’s drawing scrutiny from civil rights advocates.

Brett Hankison, who was convicted last year on one count of civil rights violations for his actions during the botched 2020 raid that killed Taylor, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday. Federal prosecutors are asking that he receive time served—essentially a one-day sentence—along with three years of supervised release.

The Justice Department argued in a court filing this week that while Hankison fired several rounds into Taylor’s apartment, he did not shoot or kill her.

“Defendant Hankison did not shoot Ms. Taylor and is not otherwise responsible for her death,” the DOJ wrote, according to CNN.

Taylor’s death became a 2020 Black Lives Matter flashpoint, sparking national protests. A reduced sentence for Hankison could renew frustrations among activists who say police are rarely held accountable.

Prosecutors argued the case is unprecedented, writing, “Counsel is unaware of another prosecution in which a police officer has been charged with depriving the rights of another person under the Fourth Amendment for returning fire and not injuring anyone,” CNN reports.

Hankison fired ten shots during the raid—none of which struck Taylor—but several bullets entered a neighboring apartment where a man, a pregnant woman, and a child were present. He was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in June 2020.

Taylor was killed five years ago when police executed a late-night “no-knock” warrant as part of a drug investigation tied to her ex-boyfriend, who did not live at the residence. Her then-boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III, fired at what he believed were intruders and officers returned fire.

The DOJ’s sentencing recommendation was signed not by the usual career prosecutors but by Harmeet Dhillon, a Trump appointee now leading the Civil Rights Division, and a senior non-career official in her office.

In their filing, prosecutors pointed out that Hankison was acquitted during a previous state trial, and that it took two federal trials—one ending in a mistrial—before a jury reached a guilty verdict on just one count.

“The jury’s verdict will almost certainly ensure that Defendant Hankison never serves as a law enforcement officer again and will also likely ensure that he never legally possesses a firearm again,” the DOJ wrote.

Hankison’s legal team also requested leniency, noting that the former officer has faced threats and abuse since the case made national headlines.

“Mr. Hankison is susceptible to abuse based on his status as a police officer, coupled with the extensive national and international media attention this case has generated over the past five-plus years,” his attorneys wrote.

Hankison is the only officer convicted in connection with the raid that killed Breonna Taylor. His sentencing is set for Monday.