Texas Grand Jury Declines To Indict Deshaun Watson For Second Time

Deshaun Watson evaded criminal charges for the second time after a second Texas grand jury “declined to indict Watson, but he still faces the 22 active civil suits that first brought attention to the allegations.”

In a statement, Tom Selleck, Brazoria County District Attorney (DA) said, “After a careful and thorough review of the facts and evidence documented in the reports prepared by the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police Department, as well as hearing testimony from witnesses, the Grand Jury for Brazoria County has declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes…Accordingly, this matter is now closed.”

In a press release, Rusty Hardin, attorney for Watson, said

“We are thrilled that the Brazoria County grand jury cleared Deshaun Watson of the one remaining criminal allegation. We’ve known all along what people who learn the facts also know — Deshaun committed no crimes. In fact, two separate grand juries have now found that there wasn’t even probable cause to believe he committed a crime. Once the Harris County cases were concluded, we were informed that Brazoria County intended to present their case to a grand jury on Wednesday March 23. We, and the complainant, were offered the opportunity to provide any information we wanted to the grand jury. It’s important to note that both we and the Cleveland Browns knew this grand jury presentation was pending and attempted not to discuss it publicly until it was completed. Now that the criminal investigations and two different grand jury presentations have been completed, I hope the public and the media will take to heart the closing statement from the Brazoria County district attorney’s letter stating: ‘Accordingly, this matter is closed.’ It is time to let the civil litigation proceed at a normal pace and for Deshaun Watson to take his place as the quarterback of the future for the Browns. I am fully confident that the Cleveland community will discover that Deshaun Watson is not just a great quarterback but also an incredibly decent person they will be proud to have represent their city.”

At the age of 26, Watson is purportedly “one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when active.” But, “Watson hasn’t played since the 2020 season after being accused” and the allegations started going through the courts and the Texans deactivated Watson with pay. The situation continues to unfold after Watson last week, “signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract as part of the trade between the” Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans; however, while “Watson is no longer a Houston Texan…his ties to Houston in this journey are far from severed.”

#Browns owner Dee Haslam on their decision to trade for Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/HjeS3GLZj4 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 25, 2022

Because despite the lack of criminal charges, Watson does still more than likely face the possibility of being suspended as the NFL investigates the sexual assault and misconduct allegations. Brian McCarthy, spokesman for the NFL, said, “We continue to closely monitor all of the developments in the matter, which still remains under review of the personal conduct policy.”