Derek Chauvin Transferred To Maximum-Security Prison

Hennepin County Jail

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was captured on video putting his knee on George Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes, has been transferred to a maximum-security facility, KSTP reports.

Chauvin, who was fired and subsequently arrested and charged with murder in Floyd’s death, who was most recently being held in Hennepin County Jail has been transferred to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights, where, according to the report, many inmates “need a higher level of security.”

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson requested the transfer, according to the DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell.

According to KARE11, Schnell said the transfer was made due to concerns over the coronavirus, as well as matters of jail safety.

The move was also ironically made on Sunday in anticipation of the arrests of demonstrators protesting against Floyd’s death.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 31: Protesters demonstrate against the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a witness was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck pinned to the ground by an officer during an arrest. Floyd was pronounced dead after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center and former officer Derek Chauvin was charged with his murder. Photo by Joshua Lott for The Washington Post via Getty Images

“A large number of people could be booked into Hennepin County Jail tonight, and as a result of that Sheriff Hutchinson handed me the request and the DOC accommodated that request and the transfer has been made,” Schnell said. “He is safe and secure in the prison at Oak Park Heights.”

