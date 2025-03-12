Department Of Education Cuts Workforce By Nearly Half As Trump Vows To Shut Down Agency

Getty Images

The Department of Education issued mass layoff notices on Tuesday night, cutting its workforce by nearly 50 percent in what officials call a “reduction in force.” The change cuts the department’s 4,133 employees down to 2,183 people.

According to DOE officials, affected employees will officially be placed on administrative leave starting March 21, and they’ll continue to receive full pay and benefits through June. Despite the drastic cuts, the DOE says it will continue to handle key programs, including student loans, Pell Grants, special education funding, and competitive grantmaking.

“Today’s reduction in force reflects the Department of Education’s commitment to efficiency, accountability and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers,” said Education Secretary Linda McMahon. She also acknowledged the contributions of those affected, adding, “This is a significant step toward restoring the greatness of the United States education system.”

According to senior officials, every sector of the department is feeling the impact in some way. However, they stressed that the downsizing is mainly targeting internal roles rather than public-facing ones.

“This is primarily a streamlining effort for internal facing roles and not external facing roles,” one official explained.

For those who remained at the DOE, an internal email shared by ABC News acknowledged the major transition ahead. It stated, in part:”As we move forward, our mission and responsibilities will remain, but there will need to be significant changes to the way that we work. What we choose to prioritize, and in turn, not prioritize, will be critical in this transition.”

The email also reassured employees that the layoffs were not a reflection of the dedication or performance of those let go. “Let’s continue to move forward as a team.”

Along with the layoffs, the DOE is making major structural changes. Officials confirmed that six communications offices will be consolidated, and leases in major cities—including San Francisco, New York, Cleveland, Boston, Chicago and Dallas—will be terminated. Additionally, the three DOE buildings in Washington, D.C., will eventually be merged.

Employees were also informed that DOE offices, including those in the National Capital Region and regional locations, would be closed for the entire day on Wednesday. An internal email cited “security reasons” for the closure, instructing staff to vacate buildings by 6 p.m.

“You must vacate the building by that time,” the email read, adding, “All ED offices in the NCR and the regions will be closed to employees and contractor employees on Wednesday, March 12th.”

Officials later clarified that the move was meant to ensure the safety of the remaining workforce. These drastic cuts come as President Donald Trump weighs an executive order that could eliminate the Department of Education, transferring its responsibilities to individual states. While the decision has been delayed, there are concerns about the impact on vital programs if the agency is dismantled.

The National Parents Union has condemned the changes, calling the potential shutdown “a direct attack on our children’s future.”

“Without the Department of Education, there is no guarantee that our children will receive the public education they are entitled to,” the organization said in a statement shared with ESSENCE. “The Department exists to protect students’ rights, enforce civil rights laws, and hold states accountable for delivering the education our kids deserve. Eliminating this critical infrastructure weakens our nation, erodes opportunity, and makes it even harder for families to advocate for the resources and support their children need.”

The union pointed to the current state of education as proof that federal oversight is necessary.

“Right now, with education mostly driven and paid for by the states, six out of ten 4th graders in this country cannot read on grade level. Instead of addressing this crisis, the Trump administration is tearing apart the very systems designed to ensure students succeed. Education is a strategic national asset. Weakening it is not just reckless—it’s a betrayal of America’s children,” the statement continued.

“Parents will not stand by and watch our children’s future be dismantled. We are ready to fight back.”