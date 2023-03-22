Denver High School Rocked By Second Shooting In Two Months

East High School in Denver has been rocked by its second school shooting in two months after a suspect shot two adult staff members Wednesday.

While one staffer is in stable condition, the other is listed as critical, CNN reports.

The student suspected of the shooting was already under a school safety plan with direction to be patted down each day, however he managed to fire several shots before fleeing the scene, the news outlet notes. As of the publication of this story, the student is still at large.

Wednesday’s shooting just comes weeks after a fatal shooting hit the high school last month. Sixteen-year-old Luis Garcia was shot outside of the school while waiting in his car on Feb. 13, and he succumbed to his injuries on March 1.

Students rallied at the Colorado state capitol two days later to urge lawmakers to pass gun safety laws. Some of the reform includes adding a three-day waiting period for all gun purchases and preventing people younger than 21 from purchasing guns.

After Wednesday’s shooting, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis stated “Our students should and must be able to attend school without fear for their safety, their parents deserve the peace of mind that their children are safe in classrooms, and teachers should be able to work safely and without harm.”