Democratic National Convention Postponed To August Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

Democrats will hold off a bit longer in selecting the official nominee of the party, as the Democratic National Convention has currently been postponed by about a month, due to the current coronavirus pandemic, particularly as it continues to rage across the United States.

“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention,” Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee, said in a statement, CBS News reports. “During this critical time, when the scope and scale of the pandemic and its impact remain unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of health care professionals and emergency responders.”

Now the convention, which would have lasted from July 13 to July 16, is scheduled to take place the week of August 17. Regardless, it will still take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as planned.

Regardless, according to CBS, the Democratic National Convention Committee said that its planning team is looking to explore its options “to ensure nominating the next president of the United States is done without unnecessary risk to public health,” which could include modifying the format, size, and schedule of the convention.

“We will continue to be in contact with local, state, and federal health officials as we monitor this fluid situation,” Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said.

