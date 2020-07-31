Cop Who Killed Michael Brown Won’t Face Charges

Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

A reinvestigation into the 2014 police-involved shooting death of Michael Brown, which ignited nation-wide protests, concluded with no charges being filed against former Ferguson, Missouri police officer Darren Wilson.

According to NBC News, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said following the five-month review of the incident that he could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that when Wilson shot Brown he committed murder or manslaughter.

FERGUSON, MO – AUGUST 9: In this handout photo provided by the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office, Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson poses in an evidence photo at the hospital, on the same day that he fatally shot Michael Brown, on August 9, 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri. Police officer Darren Wilson shot 18-year-old Michael Brown on August 9th, 2014. A St. Louis County 12 member grand jury who reviewed evidence related to the shooting decided not to indict Wilson on charges, sparking large ongoing protests. (Photo by St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office via Getty Images)

Despite the findings of the investigation, Bell emphasized that the investigation did not exonerate Wilson.

“There are so many points in which Darren Wilson could have handled the situation differently, and if he had, Michael Brown might still be alive,” Bell said, according to CNN.

“But that is not the question before us. The only question is whether we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime occurred,” the prosecuting attorney added. “The answer to that question is ‘no.’ And I would violate my ethical duties if I nonetheless brought charges.”

The latest probe into the case was kept a secret, because, according to Bell “We didn’t want to create a circus.”

In Nov. 2014, months after Brown was shot and killed, a grand jury declined to indict Wilson in Brown’s death, claiming there was no probable cause for indictment. Months later, in early 2015, the Justice Department declined to issue civil rights charges in the case.