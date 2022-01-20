Dark & Lovely Joins Forces With Storm Reid On Initiative To Close Opportunity Gap for Black Girls

Getty Images

Research shows youth are 130% more likely to be interested in leadership roles, 55% less likely to skip school and 78% more likely to volunteer when they have a mentor.

Unfortunately, many children don’t have access to mentoring figures, but Dark & Lovely is aiming to change that.

The beauty staple recently announced that in time for National Mentoring Month this January, they launched Building Beautiful Futures: Closing the Opportunity Gap, a multi-year commitment that will help bring educational and career equity to Black, female college students and young professionals.

In partnership with the NAACP Youth & College Division, they will provide scholarships, mentorship and career coaching opportunities to recent graduates and those pursuing four-year degrees. Helping to spread the word about this initiative is actress and activist Storm Reid.

“As a working actress, college student and Black woman, I know first-hand how important it is to have access to resources and mentors to help you achieve your goals. You can’t do it alone,” said Storm Reid. “That’s why I am excited to partner with Dark & Lovely to help impact the lives of so many young women like myself, who hope to break barriers and shatter glass ceilings.”

Per a news release, Dark & Lovely and the NAACP said they will provide 1-on-1 mentorship, $10,000 scholarships to selected Black female students per year, L’Oreal USA internship opportunities and college and early career care packages among other commitments.

“Now more than ever, young Black women are in need of actionable support that can propel them forward,” said Erica Culpepper, General Manager, Dark & Lovely. “Through this program, we hope to help close the educational and career equity gap by providing tangible resources that help young Black women embrace their limitless potential and shape their legacy.”