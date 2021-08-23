The COVID-19 Vaccine Has Been Mandated For Teachers In NYC Public Schools

By September 27, all N.Y.C. Department of Education employees will be required to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The choice to be tested weekly will no longer suffice.

In recent months, the city of New York has been more strict about vaccinations against the virus. As of August 3, anyone in New York City who wants to visit a gym, attend a live performance or eat at a restaurant will also have to provide proof of at least one dose of the vaccine. This will begin to roll out in mid September and will be phased in throughout August. The policy will be effective on August 13, but inspections will begin on September 16.

There are currently just over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 in New York.

Students will return to school on September 13. Remote learning has not been listed as an option.

On Friday, August 20, Mayor de Blasio said coaches for and participants in football, basketball and additional “high-risk” sports would have to be vaccinated before their respective seasons begin.

About 75.6% of adults in New York City are partially vaccinated.

According to the New York Times, there are 1,800 public schools in New York.

