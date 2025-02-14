Couple-Care: Wes & Dawn Moore

The Moores are a dynamic political duo defining love, legacy and leadership.

Couple-Care is a captivating ESSENCE.com series highlighting inspiring partnerships in our community. Each pair discusses how “couple-care” sustains their relationship, as well as the self-care lessons they’ve learned from each other. In this print iteration of the column, “Rooted in Love,” three aspirational duos—Will & Heather Packer, Wes & Dawn Moore and DeWanna Bonner & Alyssa Thomas—pull back the curtain on what keeps their love strong.

In the world of politics, power dynamics shift and personal lives may take a back seat to public demands. But Maryland’s first Black Governor, Wes Moore, and his wife, First Lady Dawn Moore—who is breaking barriers as a Black woman in the role—are shining examples of intentional partnership and shared purpose. Together they are making waves well beyond state borders.

When asked about the qualities they admire in each other, the Moores light up with appreciation and love. “She’s ferociously loyal and protective,” Gov. Moore says of the first lady. “If she’s got you, she’s got you.” This fierce loyalty, he explains, not only sustains their relationship but enriches it.

He recalls a portion of his vows: “I will always keep it fresh and sexy.” “And he does!” his wife says. “‘I will always be your fiercest protector’ was included in Dawn’s vows,” he says. “And she has been,” he adds.

For her part, Dawn admires her husband’s ability to listen and to be a man of his word. “He’s a promise-keeper. If he says something, you know it’s going to be done,” she says. “And he’s very disciplined. To watch him—it’s inspiring for me to see how disciplined he is. It’s a quality that I aspire to, that level of discipline. But it also makes you feel safe, because you know that he is going to do what he says.”

Their journey began in 2002, with a mix of serendipity and a little nudge from family. Gov. Moore chuckles as he recalls how it all unfolded. “Her aunt said, ‘Oh, you should really meet my niece,’” he says. But he admits he didn’t act right away. “My uncle eventually asked, ‘Have you called her niece yet?’ When I said no, he replied, ‘You’re going to see her again, and it’ll be awkward when she says, ‘Did you call my niece?’”

He finally made the call. “I said, ‘Hey, let’s get together for coffee’—coffee can be done in 15 minutes!” But that 15-minute coffee turned into five hours.

Despite living continents apart at the time—Gov. Moore was a Rhodes Scholar studying in England, and that coffee date happened on one of his trips home—they stayed in touch, and their relationship blossomed. They were married in 2007, following his return from serving in Afghanistan; and after more than 20 years together, the Moores have mastered the art of intentionality, balancing the public spotlight with the quiet work of nurturing their bond. “It’s been really important for us to make time for each other,” Dawn explains. It’s a commitment that has helped them navigate challenges as partners, parents and public figures.

The core of their couple-care routine

Laughter, they both agree, is a cornerstone of their self-care routine. “We’re silly together,” Dawn says. “Laughter is healing, and it keeps us grounded.” She notes that she often refers to her husband as “the Minister of Fun,” because he makes sure that they plan regular date nights, massages and family outings. “It’s not easy to do, but when you make the effort to do it, it makes a huge difference,” she adds with a smile.

Their favorite couple-care moments

“Wes ensures we have time for each other,” Dawn asserts. “For the last few years, he has said, ‘Listen, we’re going to take a trip once a year—you and I. No kids, no one else.” Even amid hectic daily schedules, they prioritize small moments of connection. “He has a sauna routine and always asks me to join him in that,” says Dawn. “It’s recharging, physically and mentally. It’s also a time for us to connect and talk.”

How they prioritize wellness together

Fitness is a key priority for this power ­couple. Gov. Moore starts each day with a workout at 5 a.m., no matter how late he went to bed the night before. During the campaign, the first lady, who enjoys group fitness classes, introduced him to her personal trainer—who helped him unwind and decompress. Over the past few years, Dawn has also developed a passion for tennis, becoming an avid player. The governor credits his wife with teaching him the importance of truly listening to his body—and addressing issues before they become emergencies. “Whatever it is, take care of it. She really makes me better,” he says.

Why couple-care is important to their relationship

Their commitment to self-care goes beyond physical wellness; it extends to how they protect their energy as a couple. “You have to be very protective of your joy,” Gov. Moore emphasizes. “We both know what gives each other energy, and we know what drains us. I try to keep things that drain her away from her, and she does the same for me.” The first lady elaborates: “If we’re invited to an event where we know one of us won’t enjoy it, we don’t put each other in that position. Wes is the best listener you’ll ever meet. He’s everything you’d want in a partner.” Gov. Moore smiles, adding, “She’s my rock. Our love is our foundation, and everything else builds from there.”

In a world that often highlights their political achievements, Wes and Dawn Moore’s story reminds us of the people behind the titles—a couple whose intentional routines, loyalty and deep respect for each other make their love both a celebration and a legacy. Their relationship is a powerful testament to thriving as a team and to the enduring strength of Black love.

Photography by Lawren Simmons