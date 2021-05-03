Rep. Cori Bush Says America is ‘Racist AF’ After Calling for Defunding of the St. Louis Police Department

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 22: Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) speaks during a news conference to advocate for ending the Senate filibuster, outside the U.S. Capitol on April 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. With the Senate filibuster rules in place, legislative bills require 60 votes to end debate and advance, rather than a simple majority in the 100 member Senate. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Democratic Missouri Representative Cori Bush, a member of the progressive “Squad” — which includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — called America “racist AF” after she backed defunding the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

“Our communities wouldn’t have needed to spark a national movement to save Black lives if America weren’t racist AF,” she tweeted Sunday afternoon. Bush’s remarks come two days after she praised a “historic” vote to defund the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, three days after Sen. Tim Scott and VP Kamala Harris both said that America is not a racist country.

Bush, who represents the 1st congressional district of Missouri, recently praised a historic vote to defund the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Mayor Tishaura Jones will cut $4 million from the department’s $171 million budget and eliminate 98 currently vacant officer positions. Those monies will be reallocated to affordable housing initiatives and defund The Workhouse, a medium security penitentiary, which passed the Board of Estimate and Apportionment in a 2-1 vote.

In a statement Bush made last Friday, she said, “Today’s decision to defund the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is historic. It marks a new future for our city.”

“For decades, our city funneled more and more money into our police department under the guise of public safety, while massively underinvesting in the resources that will truly keep our communities safe,” she continued.

Bush added: “But even as more and more money has gone into policing, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department continues to be the deadliest police force in the nation, year after year—all while violence in our communities continues to skyrocket.”

Bush and her office have not directly stated if the “racist AF” comment is also for Sen. Tim Scott or VP Kamala Harris.

This story will be updated with any response from Rep. Cori Bush and/or her team.