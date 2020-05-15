Colorado Police Searching For Man Who Wore KKK Hood To Grocery Store

Twitter/Diana Brickell

Another troll alarmed grocery store customers after deciding to go about their shopping wearing a KKK hood.

This time, the incident occurred in Dillon, Colorado, where local police are asking for help in identifying the man who decided to don the hateful mask inside the Dillon City Market on Thursday, the Summit Daily reports.

According to the report, store employees asked the man to leave the grocery store, but he refused. Employees then called the police, who arrived on the scene, but by that time the man had already fled.

Police are now using surveillance footage in the hopes of identifying his vehicle.

“Right now, they’re trying to identify him, contact him and take it from there,” Kerstin Anderson, the town’s director of communications told the news site. “Obviously, we take this kind of action very seriously.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Dillon Police Department.

City Market released its own statement, according to 9news, noting that the company trains its associates to “embrace diversity and inclusion and to show respect to every customer and to one another.

“We ask our customers to respect these values as well when in our stores,” the statement added. “Our store leaders are empowered to swiftly and respectfully address anyone who disregards these values, which includes blatant symbols of hate and intolerance.”

Images of the man quickly flooded social media.

A dude in a KKK hood showed up at my local grocery store — CityMarket in Dillon, Colorado — today. pic.twitter.com/KHHFq3p7ne — Diana Brickell (@DianaBrickell) May 14, 2020

So a friend sent me this while shopping today. A dumb ass in a grocery store in Dillon, CO wearing a KKK hood. pic.twitter.com/4a2SRVO5Fd — big bassy boi (@Gregg1ll) May 15, 2020

This isn’t the first time this month that someone has strolled into a grocery store wearing a KKK hood.

Another man alarmed shoppers at the Santee, Calif. Vons when he was photographed doing his shopping wearing his own KKK hood.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department tracked the unidentified individual down, but then declined to charge him claiming that “there was insufficient evidence to charge the man who wore the Ku Klux Klan hood inside the store.”

The California man had told investigators that the hood was not meant to be a racial statement.