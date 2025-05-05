Colman Domingo, King Of The Red Carpet, Wore Valentino To The 2025 Met Gala

Getty Images

Of course, Colman Domingo would make nothing less than a regal entrance on fashion’s biggest night. At Monday evening’s 2025 Met Gala, the showstopper wore custom Valentino, a nod to the late Andre Leon Talley’s billowing caftans. Draped in royal blue, the best-dressed man in Hollywood did not disappoint. The pleated robe, designed by creative director Alessandro Michele, featured a sequined, regal gold cape. Styled by Wayman + Micah, Domingo sported a dazzling crystal teardrop necklace.

Underneath, he revealed a suit defined by an achromatic color scheme, accented by gray slacks and a white vest, and accessorized with a polka dot scarf and brooch.

After making his Met Gala debut in 2024, Domingo ascended to co-chair status, joined by Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, and A$AP Rocky. The critically-acclaimed actor stole the show last year in a custom look by Willy Chavarria, in honor of Chadwick Boseman and the aforementioned late Vogue editor.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The evening’s dress code is “Tailored for You,” inviting “creative interpretation” and exploration of the Black dandy. While a “dandy” is defined as a meticulously detailed man “who puts great emphasis on his physical appearance and grooming,” the sartorial style served as a form of self-expression and resistance against racist tropes.

The dress code aligns with the theme of the forthcoming spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Open May 10, the exhibition explores “cultural and historical examination of Black style from the 18th century to the present through an exploration of the concept of dandyism.”

However, the momentous occasion would not be complete without an outfit change. At a Met Museum press conference earlier this morning, Domingo wore a fuschia suit designed by British-Ghanaian tailor Ozwald Boateng, topped with a kangol hat and adorned in vintage Boucheron jewelry.

