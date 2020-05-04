Getty Images

Don Lemon has questions, and he needs answers. On Sunday, the CNN host dedicated nearly a minute of his broadcast to ask Donald Trump why he can’t seem to get former President Barack Obama out of his head.

“What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin?” Lemon queries. “Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better-educated? Made it on his own, didn’t need daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know, what is it, what is it about him? That he’s a Black man that’s accomplished being president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.”

Lemon’s comments were prompted by a retweet from the impeached president over the weekend. On Sunday Trump posted a blog entry from a conservative blogger titled New Document Releases Seem to Point to Obama Running the Scam Investigation and suggests that the 44th president was the mastermind behind the Russia investigation that many on the right have deemed a hoax despite the numerous arrests stemming from the case.

The CNN host said it was “a new low from a president who goes low all the time” and suggested that his preoccupation with Obama and others amid a deadly pandemic is a “shameless attempt” at distracting the American public from his inabilities. Lemon’s scathing commentary came just two days after Trump lashed out at the journalist, among others, calling him the “dumbest man on television.”

Don Lemon throws the latest jab in the ongoing feud between the CNN host and the impeached president.

“I must admit that Lyin’ Brian Williams is, while dumber than hell, quite a bit smarter than Fake News @CNN “anchorman” Don Lemon, the ‘dumbest man on television’,” Trump tweeted. “Then you have Psycho Joe ‘What Ever Happened To Your Girlfriend?’ Scarborough, another of the low I.Q. individuals!”

Lemon and Trump have had a longstanding feud stemming from the CNN host’s criticism of the commander in chief. Sunday’s rebuke of the man in charge of leading the country through the coronavirus pandemic is an indication that the back and forth between the two men is far from over.