Caroline Wanga Bids Farewell To ESSENCE Ventures, Embarks On Next Chapter Of Purpose

PHOTOGRAPHED BY KADEEM JOHNSON

ESSENCE Ventures has announced that President and CEO Caroline Wanga will not be returning to her role, as she steps into her next chapter—one rooted in purpose, conviction, and continued impact.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: CEO of Essence Caroline A. Wanga attends the 17th Annual Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards on September 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Wanga joined ESSENCE Ventures in 2020, taking the helm during a moment of both challenge and transformation. Over her tenure, she became a guiding force, steering the company through growth, innovation, and cultural resurgence. Her leadership not only strengthened the legacy of ESSENCE as a trusted voice for Black women, but also expanded its influence across industries, conversations, and generations.

“Her expertise in culture, equity, and organizational change has fueled progress across the ESSENCE Ventures portfolio,” says Richelieu Dennis, Founder and Chairman of Sundial Technology & Media Group, parent company of ESSENCE Ventures. “Caroline has left an indelible mark on ESSENCE and beyond, and we celebrate the many ways she has amplified our mission and impact.”

True to her voice, Wanga reflected on her time at ESSENCE Ventures with gratitude and clarity: “The opportunity to serve Black women as CEOs of home, culture and community will forever represent pride, to do my best to serve will forever represent courage, and fulfilling my next purpose calling will forever represent conviction.”

Caroline Wanga

Though her leadership era at ESSENCE comes to a close, Wanga’s influence will continue through her recently released book I’m Highly Percent Sure, a testament to her bold perspective and fearless authenticity.

The ESSENCE family extends heartfelt appreciation and best wishes to Caroline Wanga as she continues her journey of storytelling, empowerment, and cultural leadership.