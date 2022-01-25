Cardi B Pays Funeral Costs For Bronx Fire Victims

According to CNN, Cardi has offered to pay the complete funeral costs for those families who have lost loved ones in a deadly fire that ripped through a Bronx apartment building.



In total, 17 people passed away, which has prompted the state of New York to grant a $2 million fund to help the victims of such a tragedy.

Rapper Cardi B, who is a Bronx native, plans to pay the funeral costs for those who lost their lives in a deadly fire in that New York City borough. “I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still,” she shared in a statement to CNN.



“So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” she said. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

Her representative remarked that the artist joined with The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to make sure that all of the victims’ families would be included in her donation and “that the final wishes for their loved ones were met.”

“We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time.”



In related news, Cardi took to Twitter to call out those spreading misinformation surrounding the alleged murder of 23-year-old social media influencer Lauren Smith-Fields. The “Up” rapper shared that Smith-Fields’ suspected murderer, 37-year-old Matthew LaFountain, wasn’t someone she was using for money. Naa this man don’t look old and it’s not old at all and yet the media made it seem like she was wit a old ass man lookin to trick on https://t.co/2btR6XvluQ disgusted on how they spin the narrative specially because I see people saying online “that’s wat she gets” pic.twitter.com/JeEwY6tYaY — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 23, 2022 This is sooo scary!!!A fictional murderer character but in real life!! Justice for Lauren.Connecticut you have failed that young lady!!! pic.twitter.com/hYce46KfYD— Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 24, 2022

And while controversy surrounds Smith-Fields’ story, the superstar was also awarded $1.25 million in her libel case against blogger Tasha K. CB sued her for posting videos where the online content creator alleged, among other things, that Cardi was a prostitute who dabbled in drugs and had contracted STIs.



After a week-plus long trial, Tasha K was found liable on three separate claims, and ordered to pay the whopping $1.25 million in general damages and $250k for medical expenses.