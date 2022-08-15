Capri Sun Recalls Thousands Of Drink Pouches Due To Possible Contamination

Capri Sun

Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of cases of Capri Sun after learning that the drink pouches may have been contaminated with cleaning solution.

The company said in an online statement that a diluted cleaning solution used on food processing equipment was accidentally introduced into a production line at one of its factories.

It is recalling approximately 5,760 cases of the drink, stating that only the wild cherry flavored juice drink blend beverages are affected. Cases comprise four cartons, each containing ten pouches, implying that over 230,000 individual drink pouches could have been affected.

The cases have a “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023.

Customers are advised to return drinks to the place of purchase if they believe the cleaning solution has contaminated them.