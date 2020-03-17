Canada Closes Borders As Trudeau Urges Residents To Stay Home

DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Canada is the latest country to shutter its borders in an attempt to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to the Guardian, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also took the time to encourage people to stay home as much as possible, signalling the beginning of “increasingly aggressive” steps to ensure public safety.

As a result, no foreign nationals, with the exception of US citizens, will be allowed entry into the country.

“Over the past few days, we’ve seen Covid-19 spread around the world at an even faster pace. Canada is no exception,” Trudeau said. “We assured you that as the situation evolved, our response would evolve too as the virus continues its spread. We’ve decided to take increasingly aggressive steps to keep you and your family safe. All Canadians as much as possible should stay home.”

Trudeau’s own wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for the virus last week, and the prime minister has since been under self-imposed quarantine.

Borders will remain open for shipping, however, the government will only permit flight entry through airports in four major cities, Toronto Pearson, Montreal-Trudeau, Vancouver International and Calgary International.

Canada currently as 377 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

