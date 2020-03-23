Canada, Australia Call For Olympics To Be Postponed Until 2021

BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images

If the International Olympic Committee insists on barreling forward with the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, even in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, at least two countries will not be represented after refusing to send their athletes due to the risks.

According to CNN, both Canada and Australia issued statements confirming that they will not be sending athletes to the Tokyo Games and have actually called for the Games to be postponed until 2021.

“While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community,” the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee said in a joint statement Sunday. “This is not solely about athlete health—it is about public health.”

The Australian Olympic Committee echoed Canada’s sentiments, noting “our athletes now need to prioritize their own health and of those around them and to be able to return to their families.”

Currently, the International Olympic Committee has not canceled the Games, and appears to have no intention of doing so, although it is considering postponing until sometime in July.

The International Olympic Committee’s executive board claimed that canceling the Games outright would “destroy the Olympic dream” of the tens of thousands of athletes who come out to perform, as well as those who support them.

