California Rolls Back Reopening As Indoor Businesses Are Ordered To Close

California is going back under some pretty strict coronavirus restrictions. Governor Gavin Newsom ordered indoor businesses such as restaurants, bars, zoos and movie theaters be closed once more as new cases of COVID-19 continue to grow.

“This virus is not going away anytime soon,” Newsom said during a Monday afternoon press conference, according to CBS News. “I hope all of us recognize that if we were still connected to some notion that somehow when it gets warm it’s going to go away or somehow it’s going to take summer months or weekends off, this virus has done neither.”

NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates.



CA is now closing indoor operations STATEWIDE for:



-Restaurants

-Wineries

-Movie theaters, family entertainment

-Zoos, museums

-Cardrooms



Bars must close ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

And even as strict as the reimposed statewide restrictions are, 30 counties, including Los Angeles, Napa, Orange, Riverside and Sacramento, are being held under even more rigid guidelines: Gyms, places of worship, hair salons, barbershops, malls, personal care services and more will have to be closed unless they can operate outdoors.

NEW: As #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, 30 counties will now be required to CLOSE INDOOR OPERATIONS for:



-Fitness Centers

-Places of Worship

-Offices for Non-Critical Sectors

-Personal Care Services

-Hair Salons and Barbershops

-Malls — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

Newsom’s announcement comes as California reported 8,358 new cases on July 13, bringing the state to a total of 329,162 positive cases.

However, even with the governor exercising caution, CBS LA reports that the Orange County Board of Education (Orange County is one of the counties on the monitoring list) voted 4-1 on Monday evening to allow schools to reopen next month for in-person classes.

According to the report, no social distancing will be required, and students and teachers will be able to choose for themselves if they want to wear masks.