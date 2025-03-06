The Death of Southern University Student Caleb Wilson Is Being Investigated As A Possible Act of Hazing

Family Of Caleb Wilson

The death of 20-year-old Caleb Wilson, a junior at Southern University and a member of its legendary “Human Jukebox” marching band, has shocked the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, community. Now, local authorities are investigating whether a possible act of fraternity hazing played a role in his tragic passing.

Wilson died on February 27, and while initial reports suggested he collapsed in a park while standing in line with others as part of the pledging process for the university’s chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, new details are raising serious questions about what really happened that night. On Tuesday, local news station WAFB-TV reported that sources now claim the incident took place in a warehouse off campus, where Wilson and eight other pledges allegedly endured blows to the chest as part of an unsanctioned fraternity ritual. When Wilson was hit, he reportedly collapsed and began to have a seizure.

Southern University Chancellor John K. Pierre acknowledged that “an off-campus incident is believed to have contributed to Caleb’s death” and that the university is “cooperating fully with the Baton Rouge Police Department, which is leading the investigation.” Pierre added, “This tragic loss leaves a void in our Jaguar family, and our thoughts and prayers are with Caleb’s family, friends, classmates and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Adding to the concerns, sources claim fraternity members gathered after Wilson was taken to the hospital and allegedly coordinated a false story—saying he had collapsed in a park instead of at the warehouse, according to WAFB-TV.

Omega Psi Phi’s international president, Ricky L. Lewis, said in a statement that the fraternity is aware of the situation and supports authorities’ efforts to uncover the truth. “We recognize that many of you may have questions, and we are actively working to gather accurate information,” he said, according to the Associated Press. It remains unclear whether Wilson was an official member of the fraternity.

As the investigation unfolds, Wilson’s family has released a statement expressing the deep pain of losing him. “The loss of Caleb has left an unimaginable void in our hearts, but your kindness and compassion have provided some solace,” they said in a statement shared by WAFB-TV. Wilson’s family described him as a bright and talented young man with a passion for music and a promising future ahead of him.

In response to Wilson’s death, the university has suspended all membership intake for student organizations indefinitely. “Hazing is a violation of the University’s rules and regulations as well as Louisiana law, and it will not be tolerated in any form at Southern University,” the statement read.