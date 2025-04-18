"This Is Not Tradition, It's Trauma": Caleb Wilson's Family Launches Anti-Hazing Billboard Campaign In New Orleans

Family Of Caleb Wilson

A prominent digital billboard in downtown New Orleans is drawing attention this week, honoring the memory of Caleb Wilson, a Southern University student who died in February following an alleged fraternity hazing ritual. Organized by Wilson’s aunt and uncles, the billboard campaign aims to commemorate his life and advocate for change in the wake of his preventable death.​

The billboard’s location is strategic, situated near the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, where Omega Psi Phi fraternity members from several Southern states are gathering for their Ninth District meeting from April 16 to 20.

“In honor of our nephew, Caleb Wilson, we created this billboard campaign to demand accountability, raise awareness and ensure that his story is never forgotten,” said Renata Colbert, Wilson’s aunt, in a news release alongside three of his uncles.

“Caleb was a brilliant, kind-hearted young man with limitless potential — a gifted musician, a loving family member, and a light in the lives of everyone who knew him. That light was extinguished far too soon because of hazing.”​

The billboard features rotating messages, including one that reads, “Caleb Wilson. He had a future. Hazing took it away,” accompanied by a photo of Wilson on the campus of Southern University. Another message states, “Caleb was failed. Completely. In the most unthinkable, irreversible way.”​

Another billboard message urges, “Remember, while you celebrate… remember Caleb…” followed by a checklist of life milestones Wilson will now never reach: his 2026 graduation, his first day as a mechanical engineer, his wedding and starting a family. The only milestone checked off is his March 15 funeral and burial.​

“These billboards are a public declaration of our grief, our love, and our fight for justice. They speak to what Caleb lost — but also what the world lost,” Wilson’s family wrote in the news release. “We want every student, parent, educator, and community member to understand the real cost of hazing. This is not tradition — it’s trauma. And we will not allow it to continue to go unchecked.”​

The billboard is located at 1000 Poydras St. and will remain active through Saturday.​

In response to Wilson’s death, several measures have been proposed to prevent future hazing incidents. Tony Clayton, district attorney for the 18th Judicial District and chairman of Southern University’s Board of Supervisors, has suggested transferring all recruitment and intake activities at Southern to graduate chapters of Greek-letter organizations, removing undergraduates from the process.

State Representative Delisha Boyd, D-New Orleans, introduced legislation, House Bill 279, known as the “Caleb Wilson Act,” which would require more stringent anti-hazing education for Louisiana college students.​

“I hope that this billboard will somehow reach someone that will reach out to that family,” Boyd told local news station FOX 8. “If nothing else, just to send a note saying, ‘I understand, we’re with you. Let us know what we can do.'”

​The proposed Caleb Wilson Act would require Louisiana college students joining campus organizations to complete a one-credit-hour anti-hazing course within their first two semesters.

Additionally, if the student is a minor, their parent or legal guardian would receive the course materials. This initiative aims to provide structured education to combat hazing practices and ensure students and families are informed about the associated risks.

The billboard campaign comes one month after Wilson’s funeral on March 15.