23-Year-Old Arrested In Connection With Fire At Minneapolis Police Station

Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office

Branden Michael Wolfe, a 23-year-old from St. Paul, Minnesota is facing charges in connection with the fires that were set to Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct during early protests two weeks ago following the police-involved killing of George Floyd.

According to WCCO, Wolfe is facing charges of aiding and abetting arson.

Wolf, according to investigators, was taken into custody while wearing body armor and a law enforcement duty belt and wielding a baton—items he is accused of taking from the precinct—as he attempted to get into a home improvement store in St. Paul.

The emblem from the front-facing of the Third Police Precinct is tossed into a fire on May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As unrest continues after the death of George Floyd police abandoned the precinct building, allowing protesters to set fire to it. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Employees at the store say that Wolfe was working as a security guard, but had been fired earlier in the day on May 28 for referencing social media posts talking about stealing items from the Third Precinct.

Officials also recovered other items, including a police radio and a riot helmet from Wolfe’s apartment.

Wolfe reportedly admitted to being inside the Third Precinct the night of the fires, as well as pushing a wooden barrel into the flames, knowingly feeding the fire. He also admitted to taking items from the precinct.