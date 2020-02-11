Bloomberg Secures Win In New Hampshire Town That Votes First In Primary

Yana Paskova/Getty Images

The small town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, who has long held a tradition of being among the first to cast ballots in the presidential primary, thinks that Michael Bloomberg should be the one to represent Democrats in the 2020 elections.

According to the Associated Press, the five residents of Dixville Notch cast their votes just after midnight on Tuesday, marking the first 2020 Democratic presidential primary vote in the country.

Bloomberg, who wasn’t on the ballot, got three write-in votes, one of which came from a Republican. The two remaining votes went to Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

However, as the report notes, the vote almost didn’t happen and the tradition of being first to vote was almost broken.

Last year it was discovered that Dixville Notch did not have enough registered voters (the required minimum was five) in order for the midnight vote to take place.

Last month, Les Otten, a developer working to expand and reopen the historic Balsams resort, officially became the fifth, much-needed resident.

“At the moment, the importance of the tradition of voting in Dixville seemed as though it was something that needed to be paid attention to,” he said at the time. “It was something that was crying out for somebody to step forward and say, ‘I’ll be the fifth guy.’”

