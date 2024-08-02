BLK Dating App Teams Up With Michelle Obama's ‘When We All Vote’ To Empower Young Black Voters

People voting at the local community center

If you’re looking to date with a purpose, BLK has you covered.

In an effort to galvanize young Black voters, BLK, the premier dating and lifestyle app for the Black community, has teamed up with When We All Vote, the national nonpartisan initiative spearheaded by Michelle Obama. Together, they’re launching the #ElectionSZN campaign, a comprehensive initiative aimed at boosting voter participation and engagement among Black singles.

This is especially significant (as well as innovative) because historically, Black Americans have faced numerous barriers to voting, from discriminatory laws to systemic disenfranchisement. Despite these challenges, the Black community has fought tirelessly for the right to vote, making participation in elections a powerful testament to our resilience and determination.

Given the role When We All Vote plays in transforming the voting landscape, this is a match (get it?) made in heaven. The organization, supported by high-profile co-chairs like Stephen Curry and Kerry Washington, is dedicated to closing the race and age gap in voter turnout. By partnering with BLK, they aim to drive a robust voter engagement effort within the Black community, underscoring the power and impact of each vote.

Jonathan Kirkland, Head of Brand and Marketing at BLK, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with When We All Vote again for the #ElectionSZN initiative. At BLK, we believe that voting is a crucial way for our community to exercise their power and drive meaningful change. This campaign is about reminding our users that their vote is their voice, and by participating in the electoral process, they honor the legacy of those who fought for this right. We want to encourage the Black community to engage, connect, and make informed choices this election season.”

One of the exciting elements of the #ElectionSZN campaign is a survey focusing on Black voters’ perspectives on Kamala Harris as a presidential candidate. This survey will delve into what her potential presidency means for the Black community and her influence on the political landscape. It’s an insightful look at how Black voters view one of the most prominent figures in politics today.

On August 1, BLK and When We All Vote launched a voter registration portal at www.weall.vote/blk. This portal simplifies the registration process, making it more accessible for Black singles to register and ensure their voices are heard in the upcoming elections.

BLK, looking to intersect the dating realm with the exploration of how political preferences influence dating choices, is gearing up for some exciting launches to the platform. First, the “How You Vote Determines How You Date” survey is aimed to uncover the relationship between political alignment and romantic compatibility, sparking important conversations about the intersection of dating and civic duty.

Additionally, they’ll be introducing in-app voting prompts on National Black Voter Registration Day, September 17. These prompts will encourage discussions about voting, critical issues, and the upcoming election, creating a buzz and driving voter registration.

Adding to the excitement, BLK will roll out a special “Election Mode” feature. This feature includes a sticker pack that allows users to match based on voting preferences and issues they care about, fostering connections among politically engaged singles and promoting informed voting decisions.

Lastly, to keep users informed and engaged, BLK will implement geo-targeted push notifications throughout the election season. These notifications will provide timely updates on key races, voting deadlines, and essential election information.

With the #ElectionSZN campaign, BLK and When We All Vote are making a significant push to empower young Black voters to take an active role in shaping the future of the United States.