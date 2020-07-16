New Poll Shows Black Voters Still Strongly Support Gun Violence Prevention

Black voters are still overwhelmingly concerned about gun safety and gun violence prevention and believe that a candidate’s stance on guns is more important than their stance on Donald Trump.

This was one of the major takeaways from the results of the latest Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, Higher Heights for America, and Global Strategy Group survey of Black voters.

According to the news release, for Black Americans, a candidate who opposes holding police accountable for use of force, opposes criminal justice reform and opposes background checks on all gun sales is a complete no go.

“Black Americans are bearing the brunt of both gun violence and police violence, which are often one and the same, so it’s no surprise that both of these issues are front of mind,” John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety said in the press release. “Over the coming months, Everytown will go all-out to elect candidates who understand that passing long-overdue gun safety laws is an essential step toward protecting Black lives.”

The survey of 1,002 Black voters showed that 79 percent of those polled would never vote for a candidate who did not agree with holding police accountable for disproportionate use of force.

Meanwhile, 75 percent said that they would never vote for a candidate who didn’t prioritize a fair criminal justice system, and still, 71 percent said that they would never vote for a candidate who was against universal background checks on gun sales, an issue that 96 percent of Black voters support. In addition, 93 percent of voters polled support disarming domestic abusers, as well as enacting red flag laws.