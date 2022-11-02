What Do Black People Stand To Lose (And Gain) In The Midterms?

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

We hear the same thing every election cycle: “this is the most important election of our lives!”

Black people have every reason to feel skeptical about those claims when big things in our lives feel like they haven’t progressed. While there needs to be really big, structural changes to close the racial wealth gap, eliminate police violence, and have free, universal healthcare and education in the United States, elections can make a difference in many other ways. Without flexing the right to vote this election cycle, Black people can be pushed back even further.

This is especially relevant in the 2022 midterm elections, where some candidates have made it clear that they are perfectly fine getting rid of some of the gains Black people have made to stay in power.

We did a deep dive of key issues Black women told us they care about, and we asked Black candidates how they’ll address them for our 2022 “Paint The Polls Black Voter Guide.” With Election Day less than a week away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, here’s just some of what is at stake:

