5 Black Parenting Influencers To Follow On Social Media

Whether you’re a new mom or an experienced parent, raising a child can be difficult, especially if your community isn’t as familiar with the process. This is where “momfluencers” (AKA mom influencers) help guide you in your motherhood journey.

Noted momfluencers, usually cover the gamut of parenting necessities, like what type of strollers, toys, and gadgets you need as a first-time mom. However, effective mominfluencers usually take it a step further with their advice by sharing their personal experiences as a mother, not being afraid to delve into the good, bad, and ugly of parenting.

These influencers create a strong community amongst themselves and inspire other mothers to begin seeking a strong sisterhood of fellow mothers to bond with. To receive sage advice on navigating to ebbs and flows of parenting and Black motherhood, inspirational wisdom, and mommy hacks, scroll to view some incredible Black parenting influencers to follow on social media.

Mattie James

Mattie James is an OG influencer. She consistently inspires other mothers with her ability to juggle being a wife, a mom of three, and an active brand ambassador for high-profile companies. She arms other influencers and bloggers with tips and strategies for working with big-name brands to increase their income for their families. From quick-fix family recipes and home decor to parenting hacks, James will surely inspire you.

Lizzy Mathis

A self-proclaimed “cool mom” of three children, she provides a healthy balance of playful dance videos and photos with the “real talk” mothers need to hear. Mathis is also the founder of The Cool Mom Co., a platform where modern mothers can connect. Lizzy helps build relationships where modern mamas can connect. Although she loves being a mother, she’s also no stranger to the silver screen. She often teams up with her celebrity friend, Jessica Alba, for guided meditation moments, proving that motherhood doesn’t mean you must give up your career or interests.

Tatanisha Worthey

Tatanisha and her husband Derrick team up to share amazing food recipes for their family and followers. From aesthetically-pleasing images of bacon-wrapped lamb chops to jerk chicken wings, the parents make home entertaining while parenting looks extremely fun.

In addition to recipes, Worthey is a mother of three teen boys and shares plenty of helpful tips for parenting teenagers on her blog.

Donnya Negrea

When you scroll over to Donnya Negrea’s page, you instantly feel inspired by the warm images and videos of her traveling with her children. Negrea showcases how motherhood could be a great adventure through her social media platforms and blog.

Kay – The MomTrotter

What’s more enriching than teaching your children through the art of travel? Kay, the founder of The MomTrotter, prioritizes the importance of travel for her family. She also believes in gentle parenting and homeschooling. If you need travel inspiration and tips on having meaningful adventures with your children, look at her social media platforms.