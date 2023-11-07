‘Black Panther’ Stuntman And Three Of His Children Die In Horrific Atlanta Car Crash

Taraja Ramsess/ Instagram

A tragic car accident in Atlanta has claimed the lives of stuntman and actor Taraja Ramsess, known for his work on “Black Panther” and “Avengers” along with three of his children.

He was 41.

According to WSB-TV, the crash happened just before midnight on Halloween after the vehicle Ramsess and his children were traveling in collided with a tractor-trailer that had broken down in the left lane at an exit off of the interstate.

His mother, Akili Ramsess, confirmed his death and that of two of his daughters in an Instagram post.

“My beautiful, loving, talented son Taraja @chop.saki, along with two of my grandbabies, his 13 yo daughter Sundari and his 8-week-old newborn daughter Fujibo, were killed the previous night in a horrific traffic accident,” she wrote.

She also wrote that two of Ramsess’ daughters survived, with his three-year-old being hospitalized, and that his 10-year-old son Kisasi was on life support, but later posted that he had died as well.

“All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles, and all things related to filmmaking. He a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be,” she shared in the post.

In addition to “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Panther,” his stunt work was featured in “Avengers: Infinity War,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Atlanta” and “Creed III,” among others. Ramsess also worked in the art department on several projects, including “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “The Walking Dead” and “The Vampire Diaries.”

Ramsess is survived by his mother, Akili, and two surviving children.