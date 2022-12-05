The Power Of The Black Panther Party Will Never Be Forgotten

Legendary Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton was assassinated by law enforcement on December 4, 1969 in Chicago.

Federal agents and local police authorities, who worked together to kill Hampton in his home, had hoped to stifle a movement. Law enforcement agents surveilled and targeted Black civil rights and Black power activists for many years, working to contain their calls for freedom and economic justice.

Still, Hampton, and the Black Panther Party, have continued to be idolized generations after their rise, when they were at the forefront of a more radical movement for Black liberation.

We’re looking back at their history and are reminded of Hampton’s famous quote: “you can jail a revolutionary, but you can’t jail a revolution…you might murder a freedom fighter, but you can’t murder freedom fighting.”