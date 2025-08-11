Five Days Of Black LGBTQ+ Celebration Kick Off In NYC With New Pride Collective

Freedom – LGBT Concept

New York City’s Black queer community is coming together for five days of unapologetic celebration and healing. From August 13-17, the newly formed NYC Black Pride Collective will host a series of events across the city, aimed at centering Black LGBTQ+ joy, wellness, and resistance.

Formed earlier this year in response to ongoing gaps in visibility and investment for Black queer Pride in New York, the collective brings together nightlife curators, community organizers, and wellness leaders — each with a distinct role in the city’s cultural landscape.

Members include Recess, a social community for queer and trans people of color; Counter Culture, a party series focused on connection and creativity; Trappy Hour, known for its high-energy Harlem-based dance parties; Raw Honey, which uplifts femme-forward nightlife; Deviant, a rave-inspired space for Black queer freedom; Out N Bad, which centers queer Caribbean experiences; and Joe Morris Events, a nightlife brand focused on elevated, inclusive celebration.

“In a time when our community faces unprecedented attacks and disinvestment, we’re coming together to heal, dance, and support each other through community-built joy and celebration,” said Micah Marquez, co-lead of the Collective and founder of Deviant and Counter Culture.

The five-day lineup includes a beach day, a community field day, a wellness gathering and dance parties. Proceeds will benefit the Celebration of Black Trans Women Cookout, an event focused on love, joy and mutual aid for one of the most vulnerable communities. “Black trans women are at the heart of our history and our future,” said Gia Love, who leads the cookout. “This weekend is about celebration — and it’s about solidarity.”

Co-lead Josh Gordon of Recess called the event “a love letter to the city, and to each other.”

Whether you’re showing out on the dance floor or grounding in yoga and healing, the NYC Black Pride Collective is inviting people to come as they are and celebrate each other along the way.