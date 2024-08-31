Black Excellence Brunch Makes Historic Debut On Martha’s Vineyard, Honoring Sanaa Lathan

There’s no more fitting backdrop than Martha’s Vineyard for an unforgettable celebration of Black excellence. And it was a celebration indeed — on August 9th, nearly 200 luminaries from the worlds of entertainment, politics, and activism came together at the Black Excellence Brunch to honor the extraordinary contributions of actor, director, and activist Sanaa Lathan.

The Black Excellence Brunch has become more than just an event series; it’s a movement that celebrates the achievements and contributions of Black professionals around the globe. Founded by communications expert and activist Trell Thomas in 2017, the brunch has traversed the world, making stops in places as culturally rich as South Africa and Ghana. Its debut on Martha’s Vineyard marked a significant moment, as the island has long been a haven for Black excellence, community, and culture.

“Martha’s Vineyard is no stranger to excellent Black people, and it was amazing to join in on the celebration of Black excellence, hosting our first-ever Black Excellence Brunch on the Vineyard,” said Thomas, reflecting on the event’s success and its deep connection to the island’s legacy.

08092024 Black Excellence Brunch, Martha’s Vineyard

Sanaa Lathan, a true multi-hyphenate who has not only captivated audiences with her performances on screen but has also used her platform to advocate for social justice and community empowerment, is more than deserving. Lathan’s career spans decades, and her work both in front of and behind the camera has earned her a place among Hollywood’s elite. However, it’s her dedication to creating opportunities for others and her role as an activist that truly set her apart.

The event drew an illustrious guest list, with appearances by Uzo Aduba, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, acclaimed producer Will Packer, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and hairstylist to the stars, Kim Kimble, among others. Each guest brought their own unique energy to the event, creating an atmosphere brimming with positivity, empowerment, and the celebration of Black achievement.

Guests were treated to a culinary experience that paid homage to Southern traditions while specialty Limonata cocktails, sponsored by Ciroc, flowed freely, adding a touch of sophistication to the brunch.

08092024 Black Excellence Brunch, Martha’s Vineyard

This event serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of community, connection, and honoring those who have paved the way. “It was truly an honor to give flowers to so many amazing people and celebrate the cultural icon that is Sanaa Lathan,” Thomas shared, emphasizing the brunch’s core mission.

This celebration of Black excellence is part of a broader effort to uplift and inspire future generations. By bringing together thought leaders, cultural icons, and trailblazers, the Black Excellence Brunch fosters an environment where meaningful connections are made, and the legacies of Black professionals are both honored and amplified.

The event’s success was further bolstered by its partnership with Camille Rose, a leading beauty and wellness brand known for its commitment to natural ingredients and holistic health. Founder Janell Stephens has built a brand that resonates deeply with themes of empowerment, self-care, and community—values that align perfectly with the ethos of the Black Excellence Brunch. Camille Rose’s involvement added an extra layer of significance to the event, symbolizing the unity of Black-owned brands in the shared mission of celebrating and uplifting the Black community.

08092024 Black Excellence Brunch, Martha’s Vineyard

As the event came to a close, it was clear that this was not just a one-time celebration, but part of a larger movement that will continue to grow and evolve. The Black Excellence Brunch at Martha’s Vineyard was a testament to the enduring legacy of Black brilliance, and it set the stage for even more inspiring gatherings in the future.

