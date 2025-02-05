Historic Black Church Vandalized by 'Proud Boys' Now Controls Group's Name

The far-right extremist group known as the Proud Boys has officially lost control of its own name—and in a strking ruling, ownership now belongs to a Black church that the group once sought to intimidate.

In a landmark ruling, Judge Tanya M. Jones Bosier of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia granted ownership of the Proud Boys’ trademark and name to the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Washington, D.C. The decision, issued on February 3, prohibits the far-right group from using its name or profiting from its branding without the church’s approval, The New York Times reports.

This ruling delivers a significant legal and financial blow to one of the largest extremist organizations in the U.S., setting a precedent for holding hate groups accountable in ways that strike at their influence and operations. Proud Boys chapters nationwide can no longer legally use their own name or signature symbols without permission from the very church they once targeted. The decision also clears the way for Metropolitan AME to seize any revenue the group generates from merchandise sales, including hats and T-shirts bearing its name or logos.

The case dates back to December 12, 2020, when Proud Boys supporters stormed onto the church’s property during a pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” rally. Video evidence captured them tearing down and destroying the church’s Black Lives Matter sign—an act that was not just vandalism but a blatant attempt at racial intimidation.

Following the attack, Judge Neal Kravitz ruled in August 2023 that the Proud Boys must pay Metropolitan AME $2.8 million in damages. But when the group failed to comply, Judge Bosier escalated the consequences—seizing their name and brand as restitution.

For Rev. William H. Lamar IV, the church’s pastor, the ruling is a triumph of resilience over fear. “If they thought we would be afraid, they were wrong,” Rev. Lamar told CBS MoneyWatch. “This is our time to stand up, to be very clear to the Proud Boys and their ilk that we came here fighting, that we have never capitulated to the violent whims of white supremacist groups.”

Beyond the immediate consequences for the Proud Boys, this case could serve as a legal blueprint for other institutions and communities seeking to hold extremist groups accountable. By leveraging the legal system, those targeted by far-right violence may now have a new tool to fight back.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio—who was serving a 22-year sentence for seditious conspiracy related to the January 6 attack before being pardoned by President Donald Trump—denounced the ruling. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Tarrio likened the church’s legal victory to the biblical oppression of the Israelites. “As a follower of Jesus Christ, I see disturbing parallels between this church’s actions and the Pharaoh’s oppression of the Israelites in the story of Moses,” he wrote.

Tarrio also claimed the ruling was unfairly decided, arguing that Proud Boys leaders, many of whom were incarcerated, were unable to mount an effective defense. “The presiding judge has denied due process to myself and the other defendants, preventing us from presenting a proper defense,” he wrote. “We were subjected to unjust incarceration and mistreatment at the hands of our own government, leaving us no recourse.”

He went further, calling for the church’s nonprofit status to be revoked and for Judge Bosier to be impeached. “Their actions are a betrayal of justice,” he declared, adding, “I hold in contempt any motions, judgments and orders issued against me.”

With former Proud Boys leaders now pardoned and released, the group may attempt to appeal the ruling or seek a temporary stay. However, legal experts suggest that the church’s new ownership of the Proud Boys’ name and trademark is unlikely to be overturned.