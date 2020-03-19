Here’s How Your Favorite Big Brands Are Reacting To COVID-19

From political primaries to the Met Gala to the remainder of the NBA season being put on hold, the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has turned 2020 into the year of being canceled. Not surprisingly, our favorite global and stateside companies are following suit either by closing down entirely or reducing hours to, hopefully, limit the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s the growing list:

Apple

On March 13, Apple released a statement announcing they will be closing all of their retail stores “outside of Greater China until March 27,” or even longer. However, if you need a new phone, computer charger, or other Apple products, their online stores are still up and running.

Amazon

Amazon has halted shipment of all “nonessential” items such as books, clothes, and beauty items to focus on medical supplies and household necessities instead. The freeze will be effective from March 17 through April 5, but could go on even longer if needed.

DSW

The discount shoe retailer has temporarily closed all of its stores in North America indefinitely starting on March 17. In the meantime, they are offering all online shoppers free shipping and 20 % off online purchases with code SHOPONLINE.

H&M

The Swedish-based fashion brand has closed all of their U.S. retail stories from now until April 2, or even longer. “We will continue to support our impacted colleagues and their families with two weeks of continued pay,” the company wrote in a recent release. However, you can still purchase items online.

Instacart

With Americans facing long lines and bare shelves at grocery stores around the country, delivery service apps such as Instacart admit that due to high demand and at times low supply, their shoppers are overwhelmed and overworked. So expect massive delays in delivery, up to 4-5 days.

Macy’s

All of their 775 stores in the U.S., including Bloomingdale’s locations, will be closed through March 31. Yet they “will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce” the company wrote in a statement. Customers can purchase items online.

Nike

All U.S. stores will be closed from now through Friday, March 27. “The wellbeing of our teammates and consumers is our top priority,” the company wrote in a statement. However, customers can still buy merchandise on Nike’s app and website.

Sephora

On March 17, the French-based global beauty brand announced they are shutting down their North American stores from March 17-April 3. In the meantime, they are offering customers free standard shipping on merchandise purchases made online from now until March 31.

Trader Joe’s

Since March 16, all stores will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice “to support our Crew Members in taking care of one another and our customers,” the popular grocery chain wrote on its company blog.

Walmart

Walmart announced they are temporarily cutting back hours at their 24-hour retail stores to 6am-11pm. Other stores open until midnight will also have reduced hours. “This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” the company wrote in a blog.

*****

ESSENCE is committed to bringing our audience the latest facts about COVID-19 (coronavirus). Our content team is closely monitoring the developing details surrounding the virus via official sources and health care experts, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Please continue to refresh ESSENCE’s informational hub for updates on COVID-19, as well as for tips on taking care of yourselves, your families and your communities.