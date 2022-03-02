Biden Delivered His First State Of The Union Address. Here Are 5 Things To Know

01

COVID-19

Biden addressed the elephant in the room head on— “For more than two years, COVID-19 has impacted every decision in our lives and the life of the nation. And I know you’re tired, frustrated, and exhausted. But I also know this: because of the progress we’ve made, because of your resilience and the tools we have, tonight I can say we are moving forward safely, back to more normal routines. We’ve reached a new moment in the fight against COVID-19, with severe cases down to a level not seen since last July. Just a few days ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—the CDC—issued new mask guidelines. Under these new guidelines, most Americans in most of the country can now be mask free.” Indeed, it was an historic occasion as President Biden addressed both chambers of Congress, many of whom in the audience remained unmasked, in accordance with the masks-optional guidance issued by the Capitol’s attending physician earlier this week. This seemed to echo the sentiments of many Americans, most of whom “are ready to move on.”