Joe Biden Says That He Will Make Sure A Black Woman Is On The Supreme Court

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice-President Joe Biden vowed on Tuesday night that if he were elected President he would do everything he can to make sure that a Black woman sits on the Supreme Court.

Biden made the comments during his closing statement at the South Carolina Democratic Debate after each candidate was asked what a misconception about them was, and what was their personal motto.

The former vice president took a moment, however, to veer off-topic.

“When you’re getting knocked down, get up, and everyone’s entitled to be treated with dignity — no matter what, no matter who they are,” Biden began. “Also, that everyone should be represented. No one is better than me and I’m no better than everyone else.”

“We talked about the Supreme Court — I’m looking forward to making sure there’s a Black woman on the Supreme Court to make sure we, in fact, get everyone represented,” he added to raucous applause and cheers from the crowd. “I’d push very hard to that.”



.@JoeBiden says that if he was president, he’d look forward “to making sure there’s a black woman on the Supreme Court.” #DemDebate https://t.co/66AoqMK8pw pic.twitter.com/hcwNoXs3sp — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 26, 2020

Should Biden be elected and adhere to his promise, it would be the first time that a Black woman would be nominated to serve on the nation’s highest court. Currently, only one woman of color, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, has joined the court. Only two Black people – Justices Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas – have ever served on the Supreme Court.

Of course, Biden’s promise comes at a time when he is heavily courting Black voters in a bid to save his campaign which has stuttered over some shocking losses during the Iowa caucuses, New Hampshire primary.

He managed to make a comeback in Nevada, coming in second in those caucuses after the decisive victory of Sen. Bernie Sanders. This comeback was attributed to Black voters, who gave Biden about 39 percent of their votes. Sanders trailed behind of Biden in this category, receiving 27% of the Black vote, as Vox reports.

Biden has been looking forward to more diverse states, like South Carolina, where his popularity with Black voters is sure to give him a boost. About 60 percent of the Democratic electorate in the state are Black voters.

Biden has vowed from the very beginning, and on stage, that he was going to win South Carolina and win the coveted Black vote.

“Folks, I intend to win South Carolina and I will win the African-American vote here in South Carolina,” he said during the debate.