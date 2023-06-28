Beyonce Knowles-Carter And Kelly Rowland Are Building Homes For The Unhoused In Houston

We know Kelly Rowland and Beyonce’ for their incredible star power, but they’re making headlines for their huge hearts this time.

According to a recent Chron report, the Houston natives are joining forces to build 31 permanent housing units in the city’s Midtown area. The project will reportedly be made possible by way of $7.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The development will reportedly have an “even bigger launch” in September when Beyonce is in Houston for her Renaissance World Tour.

“Harris County and the city of Houston, jointly with the coalition for the homeless, have reduced homeless in the middle of the pandemic by 20 percent, and we’ve been able to hold that reduction,” said Judge Lina Hidalgo, one of the stakeholders involved in the project. “We just did the homeless count again, so it’s initiatives like this one I certainly will be supportive of it no matter whose behind it, but it’s especially interesting, I think, because there are these names of Beyonce and Kelly Rowland, who, of course, have been supportive of the community for a very long time.”

The unhoused count in Houston currently sits at around of 3,270 sheltered and unsheltered individuals in 2023.

The Knowles-Rowland House will also outfit residents with case managers, peer specialists, service specialists, and support services, like transportation, mental health, physical and behavioral health support according The Chron’s report.

The ground breaking will reportedly take place in October and will cost about $8.4 million to complete.