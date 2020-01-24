Betsy DeVos Compares Being Pro-Choice To Being Pro-Slavery

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Secretary of Education Besty DeVos compared the arguments surrounding abortion rights to the ending of slavery while speaking at Colorado Christian University event on Wednesday in DC.

“[Former President Abraham Lincoln] too contended with the pro-choice arguments of his day. They suggested that a state’s choice to be slave or to be free had no moral question in it,” DeVos told her audience. “Well, President Lincoln reminded those pro-choicers that is a vast portion of the American people that do not look upon that matter as being this very little thing. They look upon it as a vast moral evil.”

“Lincoln was right about the slavery ‘choice’ then, and he would be right about the life ‘choice’ today,” she added, Politico noted. “Because as it’s been said: Freedom is not about doing what we want. Freedom is about having the right to do what we ought.”

According to the Colorado Times Recorder, almost 200 of the University’s students and faculty, as well as the Colorado Christian University’s Centennial Institute, a conservative think tank came out to DC this past week to take part in anti-abortion events.

The crowd reportedly cheered as it was revealed that President Donald Trump would become the first president to attend the March for Life rally over the weekend.

DeVos also used her time on the mic to call for abortion to be made “unthinkable,” calling out the “irony” of being pro-choice, while not supporting parents who want to enroll their kids in non-traditional public schools.

“There are many in the pro-life movement who heroically work to make abortion unconstitutional,” DeVos said. “Tonight, let’s talk about making it unthinkable.”



