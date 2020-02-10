Ben Carson Insists That Trump Is Not Racist

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Housing Secretary Ben Carson wants everyone to know that his boss, President Donald Trump, is “not a racist” and is, in fact, a “kind and compassionate” person.

According to Politico, Carson pointed to how much Trump’s employees at Mar-a-Lago “love him” as proof of the President’s good character.

“He’s a man who is deeply driven by a sense of kindness and compassion,” Carson said while giving remarks introducing Trump to the crowd at a North Carolina event on Friday.

“You know, talking to the people who drive the cars and park the cars at Mar-a-Lago, they love him — the people who wash the dishes, because he’s kind and compassionate,” the housing secretary added. “When he bought Mar-a-Lago, he was the one who fought for Jews and blacks to be included in the clubs that were trying to exclude them. You know, people say he’s a racist, he is not a racist.”

According to the Rolling Stone, Trump was speaking at the Opportunity Now Summit to speak about a tax incentives program seeking to encourage investment into underserved areas.

Once the president took the mic at the event, of course, he took time to tout the declining unemployment rate in African Americans – something he always references to show how much he’s done for the community.

In the same speech, he also slammed Democrats, accusing them of not caring about Black voters, but only being around because “they want your vote.”

“They only come around two months before the election,” Trump said. “And then right after the election, they say, ‘Bye, bye, we’ll see you in two years or four years,’ right?”

