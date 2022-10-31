Michigan Voter Lets Barack Obama Know He’s “Still Fine”

JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

As time dwindles down to the upcoming midterm elections, the Democrats are pulling out assistance from their heavy weights, including beloved first Black President: Barack Obama.

The former president hit the campaign trail hard pushing for Americans to keep the blue party in power for at least the next two years.

Over the weekend, Obama stopped in Georgia to endorse current Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock and governor hopeful Stacey Abrams. He also traveled to Michigan to support Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is competing against Republican candidate Tudor Dixon.

In a brief interaction, Americans were reminded of the charm of Obama that we were introduced to during his 2008 election campaign.

A Twitter user shared the clip captured by MSNBC of the former president addressing the audience at Detroit Renaissance High School gymnasium on Saturday. Obama explained how tiring it is to run for public office saying, “sometimes going on a campaign trail feels a little harder than it used to, not just because I am older and grayer….”

As the crowd erupted in laughter at his remark, a woman who sat behind the speech podium chimed in and said, “You fine as a mug.”

Obama: I’m getting old and gray.



Black lady: You fine than a mfer. pic.twitter.com/8ilpc5GsKM — Renee (@PettyLupone) October 29, 2022

The 61-year-old graciously blushed as he turned around and asked the woman to repeat what she said. The Detroit crowd laughed. Obama later joked “I’m not gonna tell Michelle [Obama] you said that.”

“Although Michelle does agree,” he continued. “She knows.”

Earlier this month, Obama and the “forever FLOTUS” Michelle, 58, shared on social media a photo from their early voting location in hopes of encouraging Americans to make their voices heard this election season.

“Barack’s in my #VotingSquad — who’s in yours? Tag them below and remind them to register and make a plan to vote,” she tweeted.

Today, I voted early in the 2022 midterm elections! I want to see you turning out to vote with your voting squad.



Barack’s in my #VotingSquad — who’s in yours? Tag them below and remind them to register and make a plan to vote. pic.twitter.com/Oo1KMGCbwn — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 17, 2022

According to the US Elections Project, Americans are casting early midterm ballots at record rates. The organization suspects roughly 9.4 million Americans have already voted.

During the 2018 midterm, it was the highest turnout rate for a midterm election in more than a century, Time reported. This year could be even higher.